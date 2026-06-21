Lana Del Rey Hot Shots To Slay Her 41st Birthday! See Her Steamiest Snaps!
Lana Del Rey Forever Young and Beautiful
Published
No summertime sadness here ... because it's Lana Del Rey's birthday!!!
The singer turned 41 today, and that calls for celebration ... the only way we know how.
In honor of the songstress' big day, throw on her discography, crack open a Diet Mountain Dew, and take a look at some of her hottest shots ... we promise, you won't be disappointed.
We've rounded up some of Lana's sexiest selfies and most gorgeous pics. Check out our gallery and show this stunner a little birthday love!