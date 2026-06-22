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Porsha Williams Hot Shots To Celebrate Her 45th Birthday

Porsha Williams Hot Shots To Slay Her 45th Bday🎂

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated
Porsha Williams Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
Porsha Williams Hot Shots Launch Gallery

It's Porsha Williams' 45th birthday, and this 'Real Housewife' still looks hotter than a summer in Atlanta.

Yeah, that's right ... Porsha is 45 and looking absolutely stunning ... and to celebrate her birthday, we're gracing you with a whole catalog of jaw-dropping hot shots that will make you flatline.

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The "Flatline" singer and 'RHOA' star can do it all ... acting, singing, reality TV ... and, not to mention, wearing the hell out of a zebra-designed two-piece.

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You might think 45 years is a long time ... but not in Porsha's book. She's slaying Father Time like there are only 265 days in a year!

Porsha fans will be gushing over this gallery until the 'RHOA' star's next birthday ... and we don't blame 'em, cause so will we!

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