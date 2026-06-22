Porsha Williams Hot Shots To Celebrate Her 45th Birthday

It's Porsha Williams' 45th birthday, and this 'Real Housewife' still looks hotter than a summer in Atlanta.

Yeah, that's right ... Porsha is 45 and looking absolutely stunning ... and to celebrate her birthday, we're gracing you with a whole catalog of jaw-dropping hot shots that will make you flatline.

The "Flatline" singer and 'RHOA' star can do it all ... acting, singing, reality TV ... and, not to mention, wearing the hell out of a zebra-designed two-piece.

You might think 45 years is a long time ... but not in Porsha's book. She's slaying Father Time like there are only 265 days in a year!