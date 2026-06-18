Gabriela Moura's Hot Shots To Slay Her 22nd Birthday

Today marks another year around the sun for Gabriela Moura ... and another year of being hot as the sun.

The influencer just turned 22, and she's lookin' too good to be true! As you know, the birthday babe loves putting her fab figure on display with sexy swimsuit snaps.

So we felt there's really only one way to celebrate Gabriela ... by rounding up her hottest shots. From bombshell bikinis to flattering fits, we've got them all.