Alessandra Ambrosio Shows Off Bikini Bod At the Beach

You're definitely going to want to samba your way to the beaches in Miami to catch a glimpse of this Brazilian Beauty ... and, if it's not obvious, we're talking about Alessandra Ambrosio!!!

Check out the photos ... Alessandra's looking insanely hot at the beach ... and we don't think getting in the water's gonna cool her off.

She's in a simple, yellow two-piece bikini ... and trust us when we say there's no need to get any more elaborate than that. Those curves speak for themselves.

Play video content Video: Alessandra Ambrosio Turns Heads in Stunning Bikini and Flashy Ring During Beach Outing BACKGRID

That bikini isn't the only thing she's wearing, though ... she's also got a giant ring on her finger. Is it a wedding ring? Maybe ... because Alessandra has been linked to Buck Palmer since late 2024. Maybe this is AA telling the world she's officially taken.

It also looks like the Victoria's Secret model also brought her son, Noah Phoenix, along for the summer vibes ... so it's a full-on family affair.