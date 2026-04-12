See the Celebs Sporting Beautiful Braids at Coachella to Celebrate Weekend 1
Beauty & Braids Coachella Edition!!!
Published
Everyone can agree braids are the hottest hairstyle for Coachella ... just take it from the stars themselves!
From Kendall Jenner's braided pigtails to Alessandra Ambrosio's money piece plaits and more, celebs have loved sporting the style.
Can't get enough of the trendy tresses?
We've rounded up some of the coolest 'Chella looks from over the years. Hair flip into our gallery and check them out!