Guess The Sexy Car Babe In A Bikini!
Guess Who Car Babe Soaking Up The Sun!!!
Published
Calling all car enthusiasts!!! Can you guess who this car babe soaking up the sun is?!?
This car babe is a professional race car driver and an actress. She appeared in the film "Gran Turismo," which catapulted her career.
Our hottie here is also known for building some of the world's fastest cars -- such as a record-breaking C8 Corvette and a Nissan Z.
Rev up your engines and drive into our gallery to see who it is!!!