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Hot Dad Bods Guess Who ... Happy Father's Day!

Hot Dad Bods Guess Who ... From The Fit & Famous Fathers Of Hollywood!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Hot Dad Bods -- Guess Who!
Launch Gallery
Hot Dad Bods -- Guess Who! Launch Gallery

The temps here in Hollywood are heating up, and the dads are letting their hot dad bods shine!

Chris Hemsworth, Maluma, Kevin Hart and more famous fathers are showcasing their rock hard physiques, but can you guess who's who?!

Marilyn Monroe-INLINE-HULU

Mark Wahlberg, Justin Bieber, and David Beckham are lettin' all hang out ... giving us gift for Father's Day!

Don't stop 'till you drop into our rock solid photo gallery!

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