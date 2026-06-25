Bebe Rexha Shows Off Curves In Bikini While Paddle Boarding In Ibiza

Bebe Rexha traded the spotlight for sunshine, soaking up the Ibiza heat with a seriously laid-back day on the water.

Check out the pics -- the singer showed off her curves in an animal-print bikini as she took to a paddleboard Thursday, looking totally in her element.

Bebe kept things refreshingly low-key -- makeup-free, carefree, and all smiles as she splashed around and laughed with friends.

It looked like a full-on girls' getaway, with no potential boo in sight. That's especially notable after Bebe's very public search for a future baby daddy, putting the call out to the internet late last year.