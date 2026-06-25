Bebe Rexha Shows Off Curves In Bikini While Paddle Boarding In Ibiza
Bebe Rexha All Curves Ahead In Ibiza!!!
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Bebe Rexha traded the spotlight for sunshine, soaking up the Ibiza heat with a seriously laid-back day on the water.
Check out the pics -- the singer showed off her curves in an animal-print bikini as she took to a paddleboard Thursday, looking totally in her element.
Bebe kept things refreshingly low-key -- makeup-free, carefree, and all smiles as she splashed around and laughed with friends.
It looked like a full-on girls' getaway, with no potential boo in sight. That's especially notable after Bebe's very public search for a future baby daddy, putting the call out to the internet late last year.
For now, though, she's proving she's doing just fine flying solo ... and looking pretty damn happy while she's at it!