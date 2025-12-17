Bebe Rexha Asks Fans to Help Find Her Future Baby Daddy, Lists Requirements

Cuffing season is in full swing ... and while everyone else is pairing up for the holidays, Bebe Rexha’s putting out a very public call to find her future baby daddy.

In an X post shared Wednesday, Bebe went full dating-app manifesto -- publicly auditioning her future boo and spelling out her must-haves, while making it crystal clear she’s all about personality ... so if you’re a solid 6 or 7 looks-wise, congrats, you’re still in the running.

Bebe also made one thing very clear -- she needs a man who’s on her level or above, financially speaking. She says she doesn’t pay for men or do 50/50 ... so translation? Bring a successful career and no mooching allowed!

She also tossed in a few more non-negotiables -- he’s gotta be taller than her, have good morals, and be driven -- then wrapped it all up by inviting the internet to send in their options.