Bebe Rexha Brings the Pink Hair and Curves to Turks and Caicos!

The Ocean is Calling & So Is My Body!!!

Bebe Rexha had a change of scenery and hair color in the Turks and Caicos Islands ... where she showed off more than her singing voice.

The ocean was calling the singer-songwriter who waded into shallow water, flaunting her hourglass figure and sun-kissed bum.

She had even more accessories to show off in the shade, rocking an armful of bracelets to match her island vibe.

And Bebe found the perfect shelf for her shells as she left her imprint on the sand.