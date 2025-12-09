Heidi Klum Tans Topless, on Video
Heidi Klum looked like an absolute sun goddess in a video posted Monday ... showing the model tanning topless by a pool.
The "Project Runway" host blissfully indulged in one of her favorite pastimes, wearing just a bikini bottom in the 25-second clip. The post needs no words, because ... well, it speaks for itself.
In a "Call Her Daddy" interview last year, Heidi came clean about her fondness for sunbathing, saying, "I love tanning. My dad was always like, 'Why are you doing this? How are you going to look when you're like 70?'"
Don't worry, Dad! Right now, Heidi is 52 and she's still a total smoke show.