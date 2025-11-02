Heidi Klum -- Good Genes or Good Docs?!
Heidi Klum's Halloween looks over the years are SCARY-HOT!
Here is a 28-year-old version of the iconic model serving Lady Godiva realness back in 2001 (left). This was just the beginning of her long tenure as a Halloween fanatic!
And, more than two decades later, Klum was looking fab at this year's Empire State Building lighting, in celebration of Halloween 2025 (right).
There's no denying the iconic model drops jaws with her show-stopping beauty, but the question here is: Good Genes or Good Docs?!