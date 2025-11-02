Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Heidi Klum -- Good Genes or Good Docs?!

Heidi Klum Good Genes or Good Docs?!

By TMZ Staff
Published
1101-heidi-klum-good-genes-good-docs-primary_720
Getty

Heidi Klum's Halloween looks over the years are SCARY-HOT!

Here is a 28-year-old version of the iconic model serving Lady Godiva realness back in 2001 (left). This was just the beginning of her long tenure as a Halloween fanatic!

And, more than two decades later, Klum was looking fab at this year's Empire State Building lighting, in celebration of Halloween 2025 (right).

Heidi Klum's Best Halloween Costumes
Launch Gallery
Through The Years Launch Gallery
Getty

There's no denying the iconic model drops jaws with her show-stopping beauty, but the question here is: Good Genes or Good Docs?!

Related articles