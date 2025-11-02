Heidi Klum -- Good Genes or Good Docs?!

Heidi Klum's Halloween looks over the years are SCARY-HOT!

Here is a 28-year-old version of the iconic model serving Lady Godiva realness back in 2001 (left). This was just the beginning of her long tenure as a Halloween fanatic!

And, more than two decades later, Klum was looking fab at this year's Empire State Building lighting, in celebration of Halloween 2025 (right).