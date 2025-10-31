Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Hollywood Celebs Go All Out for Halloween 2025

Halloween 2025 Scary Good Celeb Costumes!!!🎃🦇👻

By TMZ Staff
Published
Best Halloween Costumes Of 2025
Launch Gallery
Best Halloween Costumes Of 2025 Launch Gallery

If there’s one thing you can always count on ... it’s celebs going all in for Halloween -- serving up scares, laughs, and spooky slayage!

We’ve got Paris Hilton channeling her inner Britney, Meghan Trainor and Kris Jenner teaming up for some killer costume snaps, and one total hunk giving us chills by suiting up as Ghostface.

1031-Halloween-Costumes-2025-Sub3

Here’s Ed Sheeran looking totally unrecognizable and clowning around -- yeah, you could say he’s bringing the "It" factor!🤡

1031-Halloween-Costumes-2025-Sub2

Janelle Monáe nailed her 'Nightmare Before Christmas' moment, going full-on Sally and absolutely slaying it.

1031-Halloween-Costumes-2025-Sub1

Bethenny Frankel was out here serving serious cool chick energy with her cluckin’ good costume.

1031-Halloween-Costumes-2025-Sub4

There were some "White Chicks" transformations -- total comedy gold -- and there are plenty more creative looks where that came from. Scroll through our gallery for all the spooky, sexy, and straight-up hilarious celeb costumes!

