Hollywood Celebs Go All Out for Halloween 2025

If there’s one thing you can always count on ... it’s celebs going all in for Halloween -- serving up scares, laughs, and spooky slayage!

We’ve got Paris Hilton channeling her inner Britney, Meghan Trainor and Kris Jenner teaming up for some killer costume snaps, and one total hunk giving us chills by suiting up as Ghostface.

Here’s Ed Sheeran looking totally unrecognizable and clowning around -- yeah, you could say he’s bringing the "It" factor!🤡

Janelle Monáe nailed her 'Nightmare Before Christmas' moment, going full-on Sally and absolutely slaying it.

Bethenny Frankel was out here serving serious cool chick energy with her cluckin’ good costume.