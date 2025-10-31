Celebs' Best Halloween Costumes Through the Years

Play video content TMZ.com

Gather around, come near, because Halloween's finally here, and we're looking back at our favorite celebrity costumes over the years!

But don't worry, boys and ghouls, you won't catch a fright, it's all in good fun, especially when the stars go trick-or-treating at night!

We've got images of Harry Styles, Lizzo, and Nick Cannon in store -- wait, did you think that was it? No, there's way more!