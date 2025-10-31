Benson Boone Flashes Sexy Six-Pack With Thirst Trap Hot Shot ... Tap-In!

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

In a rare Benson Boone outing, the 23-year-old showed off his rock-solid bod this week ... He posted this shameless gym selfie with his swolemate (also a handsome fella), but we gotta know: Should Benson keep his slippery shots solely for stage appearances, or are y'all down for what he's puttin' out on socials 🔥?!

Ariana Grande had fans and followers hootin' n' hollerin' when she shared this mirror pic, a total brunette baddie! With "Wicked: For Good" gearing up for its highly anticipated debut, some are puzzled by her ditching Glinda's signature blonde 'do. The question is: Are y'all wanting Ariana back in her pop star era -- on the mic-droppin' 'Popular' pop music?! ... or should she go back to Blondiana for the 'Wicked' press tour?!

Tap-In to our photo gallery and see what's poppin' with Gen-Z! Billie Eilish, North West and this year's hottest Halloween costumes await your VIP arrival!

