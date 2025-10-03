Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

TMZ Tap-In Gen-Z Buzz of the Week

Week 9/28/25
The Gen-Z-ers were knee-deep in entertainment news this week -- from the Nicki Minaj and Cardi B feud ... to Kai Cenat (the most famous Twitch-er) awarded the first-ever Stream Certification Association Plaques ... we've rounded up this week's buzziest Gen-Z stories!

Robert Irwin -- son of Crocodile Hunter, Steve Irwin -- has not only stolen the stage on 'Dancing With The Stars,' but he's stealing the hearts of ladies n' gents all over the world. Earlier this week, Rob ripped his shirt off for his 'DWTS' performance and the internet freaked! Not to mention, Gen-Z is gushing over a video he shared earlier this month -- him dancing with his precious niece 😍! Rockin' hot bod aside, does he have what it takes to take home the Mirror Ball trophy?!
The breakup heard 'round the world ... Nicole Kidman filed for divorce from long-time partner Keith Urban, and while these two celebs aren't necessarily woke with Gen-Z, her work on
