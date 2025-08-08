Reneé Rapp Admits She Has No Idea Who Joe Rogan Is

Play video content Call Her Daddy

Reneé Rapp has no idea who Joe Rogan is ... and her fans are losing their minds.

Check out the viral clip from this week's "Call Her Daddy" podcast ... the singer and actress is asked a Rogan-related question by host Alex Cooper -- Rapp responds by asking "who the f***" Joe is ... she's then shocked he's the same height as she is when she Googles him.

Alex is clearly amused by this blunt question ands asks Reneé if she knows what "Fear Factor" or the UFC are. The 'Queen of Gen Z' admits she has no idea what 'FF' is and asks if Joe is a UFC fighter ... to which Alex replies she's not even sure!

They both move on from the conversation -- but fans haven't. They're still cracking up at the entire situation ... with some saying they've become even bigger fans of Reneé thanks to the hilarious chat.

For those who don't know ... Joe, a standup comedian and former TV actor, became a UFC commentator in the late '90s, but reached household-name status in the early 2000s when he hosted the popular game show, "Fear Factor."

He launched his "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast in 2009, which is closely associated with right-leaning views and an appeal to young men -- though he invites guests from across the political spectrum on his show.

Reneé, for her part, is a singer and actress -- gaining recognition for playing Regina George in the Broadway musical "Mean Girls" between 2019 and 2020, and reprising her role in the 2024 "Mean Girls" musical.

She's also known for her role as Leighton in the HBO Max series, "The Sex Lives of College Girls" ... but she's been focusing on her music as of late.