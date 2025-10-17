TMZ Tap-In: Gen-Z Buzz of the Week ... Kylie, Kim, Nicki and Jay!

Time to TAP-IN, y'all! Gen-Z news sizzled the social media algorithms, and we got the 5 hottest headlines to round out the week!

Kim Kardashian -- Beating Around The Bush?!

Kim Kardashian's known for breaking the internet -- and this week, Kim didn't beat around the bush ... in fact, she cut right to it: She dropped a new "SKIMS: The Ultimate Bush" line. And while mixed reviews continue to hit the web, hate it or love it ... the bushy panties sold out! What's your take?!

Dan And Phil Put The Years of Romance Rumors To Bed ... "We've Been Dating The Entire Time!"

Famed YouTubers Dan and Phil first met back in 2009, and their on-camera chemistry has swirled the internet with romance rumors for 16 years! This week, the YouTube duo dropped the episode, "Are Dan and Phil in a Relationship? The Truth" ... confirming to their 2.9 million YouTube subscribers they've been together this entire time! We stand for Phan, but what are y'all's thoughts?