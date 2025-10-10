Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

TMZ Tap-In Gen-Z Buzz of the Week Taylor, Ariana & More!

TMZ Tap-In Week 10/06/25
Gen-Z'ers were busy bees this week, and we've got the Top 5 stories rounded up!

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift "rolled in the deep" numbers during her first week album sales with the drop of "Life of A Showgirl" ... surpassing Adele's record, set in December 2015 with her album "25."

Actor Calum Worthy spoke with us on the red carpet this week, and he's rooting for an "Austin & Ally" reboot. The Disney star famously played Dez alongside Ross Lynch and Laura Marano from 2011-2016. What are y'all's thoughts?

DEZ IS DOWN!!!
Hit the gallery and put in your votes! More stars -- like Ariana Grande and Twenty One Pilots -- await your arrival!

