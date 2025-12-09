Asian Da Brat Stuns in Bikinis on Tropical Vacay
Asian Doll Come Play With Me ... Brings Winter Heat Wave With Hot Pics
Published
Asian Doll went full sun goddess on a tropical vacation, and she was kind enough to share some pictures!
The artist -- who goes by Asian Da Brat on Instagram -- dropped jaws revealing designer bikinis while lounging poolside, on the sand, and out grabbing something to eat.
Not bad for a woman who just gave birth to her first child, daughter Mi'Lani, in September.
Body's on fleek, girl! Click through the gallery for more!