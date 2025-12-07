Cassie Randolph Hits Beach in Tiny Bikini After Marrying Brighton Reinhardt

Cassie Randolph's not a bachelorette ... she's a 'Bride in Paradise' ... hitting the beach in a two-piece bikini with her new husband Brighton Reinhardt!

The 'Bachelor' star was spotted going for a swim down in Costa Rica Saturday ... just one day after walking down the aisle with her beau, more than four years after they initially started dating.

While all dressed up in a classic bride's dress yesterday, Cassie opted for far less clothing to kick off her honeymoon ... wearing a simple white and blue striped two-piece, which accentuated her curves.

Randolph chatted and laughed with members of the group who accompanied her and Brighton to the beach ... shooting the breeze while the water lapped at her long legs.

Not to be outdone, Brighton also showed off his rippling muscles and his tattoo sleeve as he walked along the beach with Cassie and five of their pals.

We told you all about the couple's wedding yesterday ... which came just over five years after Randolph's nasty fallout with ex Colton Underwood, who presented her the final rose on season 23 of "The Bachelor."

Remember, Cassie got a temporary restraining order against Colton in September 2020 ... alleging he was harrassing her and even claiming he'd planted a tracking device on her car.

She filed a police report, but ultimately dropped the restraining order a couple months later. Colton later apologized to Cassie in a memorable ABC interview.