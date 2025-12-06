'Bachelor' Winner Cassie Randolph Marries Brighton Reinhardt

Cassie Randolph never starred on "The Bachelorette" ... and, now she never will -- because she and her man Brighton Reinhardt just tied the knot!

The season 23 winner of "The Bachelor" and her better half flew down to Costa Rica to say "I do" ... and, they looked head over heels before they made it official.

CR kept it classic in a timeless white dress with a veil streaking down her long blonde locks ... while BR looked stylish in an all-black suit -- a white rose sticking out of his jacket pocket.

The two laughed together, kissed ... and, genuinely looked like they were in the midst of the happiest day of their lives as they walked up to the altar to say their vows.

Cassie's sister, actress Michelle Randolph, was also in attendance ... and, we're told she got pretty emotional during the ceremony's loving moments.

Of course, this wasn't the life Cassie imagined for herself when she won "The Bachelor" back in 2019 when Colton Underwood gave her the season's final rose.

Instead of marriage certificate, Randolph procured a temporary restraining order against Colton ... claiming he was stalking her and alleging he even put a tracking device on her car. She dropped it a couple months later -- telling the court she felt safe again.