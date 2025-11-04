Joey Graziadei Running in NYC Marathon, But Not to the Altar

Play video content TMZ.com

Joey Graziadei touched down back in L.A. after just running in the NYC Marathon this weekend ... and even though the dude is clearly sore AF, he says soreness was worth it -- making his goal time by mere seconds!

Our cameras ran into the former "Bachelor" and "Dancing with the Stars" winner at LAX ... and he says even though he was just in a big race, there is no rush to the altar with fiancée Kelsey Anderson ... 'cause they're still in "early stages" of wedding planning.

Play video content Instagram/@joeygraziadei

Check the clip ... Joey tells us doing the marathon was just another bucket list item the reality star wanted to check off ... after he completed his viral "30 Under 30" bucket list earlier this year.

We ask JG about Dave Portnoy's claim that anyone can run a marathon if they train hard enough, and Joey totally agrees ... saying depending on how fast you wanna go and what you're trying to accomplish, anyone can make it happen.

Kelsey chatted us up, too ... sharing a bit about her father -- Mark Anderson -- and his love life after his experience on "The Golden Bachelorette" ... leading to his flourishing relationship with actress Barbara Alyn Woods.