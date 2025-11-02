Reality Stars Run Wild at New York City Marathon

The New York City Marathon brought out tons of participants ... including some recognizable reality stars who got real about their race day experiences.

"Bachelor in Paradise" star Joe Amabile shared a photo of his bib and bag hours before the race ... ready to hurtle through the concrete jungle to the finish line -- though it appears it didn't totally go to plan.

Amabile shared another photo from after he started running ... and, it looks like he either cut his foot pretty bad or a blister popped open -- 'cause he's bleeding heavily through his sock.

Chalk this one up to the dangers of running a marathon, we suppose ... and, we hope Joe ran on over to the medical tent for some assitance.

Play video content Instagram/@joeygraziadei

Another "Bachelor" favorite -- Joey Graziadei -- also ran the race ... sharing pics from before the 26.2-mile journey with the rest of "Team Ultra" a group of runners with Michelob Ultra's backing.

Zac Clark looked quite organized before he started his run ... laying out everything in orderly lines -- and telling his followers he'd catch them all on the other side.

While we're sure these three dudes gave the race their all, they weren't quite up to winning the whole enchilada this year ... Kenyan runner Benson Kipruto took home the title with a time of 2:08.09 -- an average pace of less than five minutes per mile.

Among the ladies, Hellen Obiri -- also of Kenya -- won ... setting a new course record for the women!