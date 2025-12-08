Britney Spears Rocks Tiny Pink Bikini in Sexy IG Video on Yacht in Mexico

Play video content Instagram/@britneyspears

Britney Spears is 44 and giving us everything we want and more ... dropping a video of herself living her best life on a luxury yacht she rented to celebrate her birthday last week in Mexico.

In the IG clip shared Sunday, Britney rocked a tiny hot-pink string bikini, busting out her signature poses ... and at one point even unhooking her top before the camera cut to a new pose just in time to dodge any full-on nudity.

Britney was in her element -- hair messy, vibes high -- looking like she was having an absolute blast, even as she wobbled around trying to stay upright on the swaying boat.

In her caption, Britney wrote, "Did a flip off the boat but I hurt myself 😳😳😳" -- though there was zero footage of the flip or the injury. Guess Brit’s keeping the IG strictly to the highlight reel these days.