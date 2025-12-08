Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Britney Spears Rocks Tiny Pink Bikini in Sexy IG Video on Yacht in Mexico

Britney Spears Drop It Like It's Yacht!!!🔥

By TMZ Staff
Published
120825_britney_spears_kal
BOAT VACAY
Instagram/@britneyspears

Britney Spears is 44 and giving us everything we want and more ... dropping a video of herself living her best life on a luxury yacht she rented to celebrate her birthday last week in Mexico.

In the IG clip shared Sunday, Britney rocked a tiny hot-pink string bikini, busting out her signature poses ... and at one point even unhooking her top before the camera cut to a new pose just in time to dodge any full-on nudity.

Britney was in her element -- hair messy, vibes high -- looking like she was having an absolute blast, even as she wobbled around trying to stay upright on the swaying boat.

Britney Spears Dancing On Instagram
In her caption, Britney wrote, "Did a flip off the boat but I hurt myself 😳😳😳" -- though there was zero footage of the flip or the injury. Guess Brit’s keeping the IG strictly to the highlight reel these days.

Britney turned 44 last Tuesday -- and yeah, she’s had her fair share of ups and downs, but she’s still rocking that birthday-girl glow ... and we’re not taking that from her!

