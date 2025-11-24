Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

'OITNB' Star Taryn Manning Shows Off Her Boobs in Bizarre Dance Video

Taryn Manning Hey Everyone, Check Out My Breasts ... New Britney Spears?

By TMZ Staff
Published
FEELIN' FREE
"Orange Is the New Black" star Taryn Manning gave an X-rated performance Monday, showing off her bare breasts in a bizarre Instagram video.

The clip shows her dancing barefoot, with her unbuttoned shirt billowing all the way open, before she drops the top and bares her full chest ... Taryn captioned it with, "We have zero control of the outcome. Your birthday suit is yours. Remember we only became self conscious after EVE messed up. Go back the roots! Be free again."

She definitely goes free ... but fans weren't sure that was a good thing.

One follower asked, "Is this the new Britney?"

In fact, Manning starred in the 2002 road-trip movie "Crossroads" with Britney Spears. In 2021, Manning told the "This Is Paris" podcast, she hadn't spoken to the pop diva in a decade, but remembered Britney wasn't allowed to socialize on set when they worked together.

Since 'OITNB,' Manning has been working steadily, last starring in the horror-thriller "Bloodline Killer," which came out last year.

It's unclear what inspired Manning to make the post, but she's had concerning episodes before.

In 2023, she was reportedly seen out in her underwear while holding a dog in Palm Springs. And earlier this year, the Daily Mail obtained a shot of her looking disheveled sitting on top of a car with a Trump-Vance bumper sticker.

