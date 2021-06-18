Taryn Manning is Terrifying in First Trailer for 'Karen' Movie
Taryn Manning Takes 'Karen' to Even Scarier Levels ... First Look at New Film
6/18/2021 12:40 AM PT
Heeeeeeeeeeeere's Karen!!!
Actually, it's Taryn Manning as the much-hyped, titular "Karen" in the upcoming thriller from Coke Daniels ... a role meant to represent a blend of all the notorious "Karens" who've gone viral for the worst reasons over the past couple years.
The "Orange is the New Black" star plays a racist, entitled white woman in the South who terrorizes her new Black neighbors, and based on TMZ's exclusive first look at the movie ... she nails it.
Taryn previously told us she embraced the role because she's sick of the behavior of the so-called Karens of the world, like Central Park Karen, Manhattan Beach Karen, Drive-Thru Karen, Radio Host Karen, Old Lady Karen, Bagel Karen and Spray Paint Karen ... to name just a few lowlights. TM's hopeful the movie, and her role, can help put an end to it.
Likewise, director Daniels says his intention with Manning's character is to highlight how her outrageous micro-aggressions lead to racism, hate and violence.
Taryn added that she wants viewers to hate her in the film ... because that means they're on board with a societal change and embracing racial equality.
"Karen" co-stars Duane Finley, Cory Hardrict, Dawn Halfkenny, Jasmine Burke and Gregory Alan Williams and comes out in September ... so don't expect the name Karen to get a popularity boost anytime soon.