'OITNB' Star Taryn Manning's Car Stolen, Makeup Artist Arrested

Taryn Manning and her makeup artist are adding to their list of bizarre incidents ... this time, Holly Hartman was arrested for driving Taryn's car, which had been reported stolen.

Law enforcement tells TMZ ... Holly was taken into custody Wednesday morning in West Hollywood after sheriff's deputies pulled her over and discovered the 2004 Chrysler Crossfire she was driving was hot.

We're told deputies called Taryn, who would only tell them the car belonged to her ... and she refused to indicate whether she wanted to press charges against Holly.

The case, we're told, will now be sent to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office for possible criminal charges.

It's unclear when the car was reported stolen ... but we're told the report originated in Palm Springs, which is a pretty long drive from WeHo.

Taryn and Holly have a rocky history. Although they've been close for many years, Taryn was arrested for allegedly attacking Holly in 2012, though the charges were eventually dropped.