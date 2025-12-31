Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Alessandra Ambrosio Caught Smooching Buck Palmer on Brazilian Beach

Alessandra Ambrosio & Buck Palmer Kissy Kissy On Sandy Beach!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Alessandra Ambrosio And Boyfriend Buck Palmer Get Handsy On The Beach
Launch Gallery
Hot 'N Handsy! Launch Gallery
Backgrid

Alessandra Ambrosio and her boyfriend Buck Palmer stripped down for a hot day on the beach in South America ... and an even hotter makeout sesh!

The Brazilian supermodel and her jewelry-designer beau enjoyed drinks -- and each other -- Tuesday at Boda Beach in Pernambuco, Brazil.

Alessandra Ambrosio Boyfriend Buck Palmer Handsy Beach 3
Backgrid

The two were snapped showing off their toned bods and getting in some heavy petting with onlookers nearby.

Alessandra wore a barely-there purple 2-piece bikini while Buck went with black swim trunks and a black cap.

1231-Alessandra-Ambrosio-Boyfriend-Buck-Palmer-Handsy-Beach-Sub3
Backgrid

Earlier this week, we saw the couple in similar embraces on the island of Fernando de Noronha ... off the Atlantic coast.

The couple is about a year in, and the flame is clearly still burning. Have fun, you two!

Related articles