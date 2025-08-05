Alessandra Ambrosio Sends Temps Soaring in Ibiza With Sexy Bikini Shots
Alessandra Ambrosio ... Check Out My Hot Shots In Ibiza 👙!
Just another day in the life of top model Alessandra Ambrosio -- who brought the heat to her recent vacay in Ibiza!
The 44-year-old mama of two soaked up the beach days -- drenching Instagram with her bikini snaps -- and turning up the party nights with her hottest island-fashion game!
Living for sun-kissed days, the Victoria's Secret veteran sported a variety of vacay 'suits ... Here's a beachside selfie showcasing a bountiful supply of juicy fruit.
And, don't be fooled by her long n' lean legs ... which could totally pass as some tanned frankfurters 🌭!
Chase the Ibiza sunsets with Alessandra and slide into our rockin'-hot photo gallery!