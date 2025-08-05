Alessandra Ambrosio Sends Temps Soaring in Ibiza With Sexy Bikini Shots

Just another day in the life of top model Alessandra Ambrosio -- who brought the heat to her recent vacay in Ibiza!

The 44-year-old mama of two soaked up the beach days -- drenching Instagram with her bikini snaps -- and turning up the party nights with her hottest island-fashion game!

Living for sun-kissed days, the Victoria's Secret veteran sported a variety of vacay 'suits ... Here's a beachside selfie showcasing a bountiful supply of juicy fruit.

And, don't be fooled by her long n' lean legs ... which could totally pass as some tanned frankfurters 🌭!