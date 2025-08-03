Celebrity Sisters Who Slay ... Happy National Sisters Day!
Celeb Sisters Who Slay ... Happy National Sisters Day!
Published
Yeah, brotherly love might be a thing, but it's National Sisters Day, and when there are hot shots of celebs hanging out with their siblings ... well, we've got priorities here!
And it looks like it's gonna be a fun one, because we've got sisters like Kendall and Kylie Jenner soaking up the summer sun ... just like Vanessa and Stella Hudgens, who we caught rocking neon bikinis on an Italian getaway!
Plus, no National Sisters Day would be complete without a couple of sweet snaps ... like ones that show Miley and Noah Cyrus hugging each other close, or Tia and Tamera Mowry catching golden hour together!