Alessandra Ambrosio Packs on Beach PDA With Boyfriend Buck Palmer

Alessandra Ambrosio was spotted soaking up the sun in Brazil with her boyfriend Buck Palmer ... and the two were packing on plenty of beach PDA!

The supermodel and her jewelry-designer bae were snapped over the weekend ... both rocking their chiseled bods at Cacimba do Padre beach in Fernando de Noronha.

Once they were off one another ... Alessandra relaxed on the sand in her tiny white bikini -- as she watched Buck ride the waves on his surfboard.

The last time we saw the couple ... Alessandra was strutting down the runway at the 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show ... and at the after-party, she was all over Buck.

Play video content

In video obtained by TMZ ... the pair had their arms wrapped around each other in a tight embrace during a passionate make-out session -- and clearly didn't care who was watching.