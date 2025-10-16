Alessandra Ambrosio Sucks Face With BF at Victoria's Secret After-Party, on Video

Play video content

Alessandra Ambrosio had tongues wagging strutting down the runway at the 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Wednesday night ... but at the after-party her tongue appeared to be square in the mouth of her hunk of a man, Buck Palmer!

TMZ obtained video of the Brazilian model and her jewelry-designer boyfriend locked in a passionate kiss in front of everyone at the big bash inside NYC's Crane Club.

Check it out ... the pair have their arms wrapped around each other in a tight embrace during their long smooch. They seem oblivious to all the partygoers around them and don't seem to be in any hurry to get a hotel room -- despite all the PDA.

And who can blame them? Based on the footage, the soiree looked super fun with lotsa famous models, including Nina Dobrev, Irina Shayk, Anok Yai, Doutzen Kroes, Imaan Hammam, Joan Smalls, Stella Maxwell and Candice Swanepoel. But only Alessandra seemed to be making fireworks with her beau.

By the way ... Alessandra also made a huge splash on the Victoria's Secret Show catwalk in her black lingerie topped off by large black wings shaped like a mask.