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Madelaine Petsch Hot Shots To Toast Her 32nd Birthday

Madelaine Petsch Enjoy My Birthday Cake

By TMZ Staff
Published
Madelaine Petsch's Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
Madelaine Petsch's Hot Shots Launch Gallery

Madelaine Petsch is celebrating another trip around the sun ... and we're taking the opportunity to look back at some of her hottest shots over the years ... and it looks like she's not camera-shy.

The "Riverdale" star really has the goods ... we're talking bikini shots, workout snaps, mirror selfies, fashion photos, implied nudity, and more.

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Madelaine just turned 32 today ... but these hot shots are timeless. She's been a total babe for years ... and she's just getting started.

Happy birthday, Madelaine -- looks like you're supplying your own cake!!!

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