Alex Cooper's Hulu Dating Show 'Love Overboard' Canceled After One Season

Alex Cooper just got some bad news from Hulu ... her reality dating show "Love Overboard" has been tossed overboard after just one season.

TMZ has confirmed Disney has pulled the plug on the series, which premiered on Hulu in March. Page Six was first to report the cancellation, citing low viewership.

The nine-episode show -- hosted by "Bachelorette" alum Gabby Windey and executive produced by Alex -- put 22 singles aboard a luxury yacht, where they competed for romance and the high life.

The cancellation comes during a rough stretch for one piece of Alex's growing Unwell empire.

As TMZ previously reported ... her Unwell Beverage Co. is shutting down less than two years after hitting shelves, with production winding down after a final batch of seasonal flavors.

That said, Alex's relationship with Hulu isn't going down with the ship.

Since June, Unwell has announced more than 8 new shows/films under Unwell Productions with several projects in the works with the streamer ... including the scripted drama "You Deserve To Know," starring former "Vampire Diaries" costars Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley.

And the larger Unwell business appears to be doing just fine ... the company recently landed an investment that reportedly valued it at around $500 million.