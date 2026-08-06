Tori Spelling Addresses Exiting Podcast with Jennie Garth Amid Friendship Feud

Play video content Video: Tori Spelling Talks Stepping Back From Podcast With Jennie Garth

Tori Spelling has broken her silence after her shocking exit from her and longtime bestie Jennie Garth's "90210MG" podcast ... amid a rift in their friendship.

Check it out -- the actress appeared on an Instagram Live with former "Beverly Hills, 90210" costar Brian Austin Green Wednesday to answer fan questions ... one of which, to no surprise, asked about whether or not she'd return to the podcast.

Brian helps Tori articulate her stance ... saying she needs time to "gather her thoughts" but to "never say never" about a return.

Tori likes the explanation, and adds she would like to "assess" and "really reflect" so she can speak her truth "in a thoughtful way" rather than being reactive. And it appears Tori fully supports the show, urging fans to keep watching it, even saying she has "love" for Jennie and producer Amy Sugarman, who is at least temporarily taking her cohosting spot.

Remember ... Tori announced she was exiting the show at the end of July, and TMZ learned she and Jennie have been at odds in recent months, with a source saying some folks think their friendship could be done forever.

Our insider noted, "Jennie is not a friend to Tori. Tori introduced her to every connection she has and then she bailed on Tori and told her she was bad for her brand because of all the negative press about her."