Alex Cooper's Unwell Beverage Business Is Shutting Down

Alex Cooper's beverage empire is drying up ... her drink brand is shutting down less than two years after hitting shelves.

The "Call Her Daddy" host's Unwell Beverage Co. plans to roll out a few more Halloween-themed flavors before ending production across its entire drink lineup, according to Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the plans.

Target -- the brand's main retail partner -- is reportedly selling through its remaining supply ... and then it will be gone for good.

Alex launched Unwell Hydration with Nestlé in 2025 ... offering drinks packed with electrolytes, vitamins and caffeine in three flavors. The company later expanded into protein and energy drinks.

The beverages frequently appeared alongside Alex and her podcast guests ... and were marketed largely toward women in a crowded sports and energy drink market.

The shutdown comes as Alex continues trying to expand beyond podcasting.

Alex and her husband, Matt Kaplan, built Unwell into a larger media company encompassing podcasts, TV and film production, merchandise, live events and a new ad agency.

In fact, Unwell reportedly raised money from Hollywood super agent Patrick Whitesell on Wednesday in a deal valuing the company at $500 million ... though the cash will largely go toward Cooper's podcast network and ad agency.