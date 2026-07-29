Play video content Video: Nara Smith Details 'Gut Feeling' She Had Before Learning Her 2-Year-Old's Cancer Diagnosis Call Her Daddy

Nara Smith says she could just tell her daughter had cancer before she was diagnosed, chalking it up to a "weird gut feeling" she had.

The social media star opened up about Whimsy Lou's scary diagnosis to Alex Cooper on Wednesday's episode of "Call Her Daddy," ... explaining she knew something was off.

Nara explains her mother-in-law noticed "this thing" about their 2-year-old, but didn't specify what exactly it was that she saw.

The influencer describes trips to the pediatrician, ER, and hospital -- plus a whole bunch of tests -- but told the podcaster that she knew when the doctors called that they were about to hit her with bad news.

She says it wasn't easy juggling her daughter's treatment, nursing an infant, and taking care of their 2 other kids.

Play video content Video: Influencer Nara Smith Shares Positive Health Update on Toddler