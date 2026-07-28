'RHOC' Alum Jeana Keough Unable to Speak Amid Tongue Cancer Battle

Jeana Keough is unable to speak as she battles tongue cancer and endures the brutal side effects of treatment.

"The Real Housewives of Orange County" alum's daughter, Kara Bosworth, shared the difficult update Monday, saying her mom's tongue and throat pain has become so severe she is currently not talking.

"The tongue and throat pain, paired with the mucus from radiation on the area, is just brutal," Kara wrote on Instagram. "Poor mama has to spit into tissues all day."

Kara revealed earlier this month that Jeana had been diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma of the tongue after dealing with a painful spot for nearly a year. Jeana initially believed a tooth was rubbing against her tongue and reportedly visited the dentist several times to have it filed down.

A biopsy later confirmed the cancer, which had already spread by the time it was diagnosed.

Jeana has undergone two surgeries, including a procedure to remove lymph nodes, and has been receiving chemotherapy and radiation for more than a month.

Her treatment recently hit another setback when doctors discovered a deep vein thrombosis blood clot and an infection in her leg. Kara said chemo and radiation were temporarily paused while doctors addressed the complications.

Jeana was also scheduled to receive a feeding tube after going nearly two weeks without eating a full meal, but the procedure was delayed because of the infection.