'RHOC' Alum Jeana Keough Unable To Eat Amid Tongue Cancer Battle

Jeana Keough's battle with tongue cancer has taken another difficult turn ... her daughter says the former "Real Housewives of Orange County" star hasn't been able to eat a meal for two weeks straight ... and it's not looking good.

Kara Keough shared a health update Tuesday, revealing Jeana was scheduled to have a feeding tube placed directly into her stomach so she could finally get some nutrition ... but the plan was scrapped.

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Jeana's daughter says doctors uncovered a deep vein thrombosis (DVT) clot in Jeana's leg, along with an infection.

Because of the infection, doctors can't place the feeding tube until they have more clarity, and Jeana's chemotherapy and radiation treatments have been temporarily paused.

Kara says Jeana is "extremely depleted" after not being able to eat a meal for two weeks.

Despite the setback, Kara says her mom hasn't lost her sense of humor, insisting she only had a "fake fever" and is fine to continue with the surgery. Kara also asked followers to pray the infection clears quickly so Jeana can get the feeding tube placed and resume treatment.

As TMZ previously reported, Jeana's family revealed over the weekend that she was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma of the tongue after months of believing a painful spot was caused by a tooth rubbing against it.

Jeana has already undergone surgeries to remove the cancer and nearby lymph nodes, but doctors later discovered the cancer had spread, leading to chemotherapy and radiation.