'RHOC' OG Vicki Gunvalson Sues Man For Allegedly Ruining Her Reputation

'Real Housewives of Orange County' star Vicki Gunvalson is dragging a financial advisor to court … claiming he defamed her and cost her a ton of money, TMZ has learned.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, the OG star is suing Gary Vyneman and his financial management company, alleging that he badmouthed her to a mutual client, Diane Field, screwing Vicki out of a ton of money and causing Vicki to be sued for millions more!

Vicki says Gary convinced Diane that Vicki had given her suss financial advice and encouraged Diane to sue the OG Bravolebrity. Vicki claims everything Gary said to Diane was a lie. Vicki denied the claims of wrongdoing.

Now, Vicki has filed a countersuit against Gary, claiming he made false and misleading statements about her. Vicki said she made all the right decisions when it came to Diane’s money.