Erika Jayne Fighting $18 Million Lawsuit By Fashion Designer Over Credit Card Purchases

Erika Jayne is firing back at claims she conspired with the Secret Service to bring down a fashion designer ... TMZ has learned.

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star, whose real name is Erika Girardi, filed court docs, obtained by TMZ, responding to the $18 Million lawsuit fashion designer Chris Psaila filed against her in late 2023. Erika denies any wrongdoing and says she was never part of a scheme to target Chris.

Chris, who runs the fashion brand Marco Marco, alleges Erika falsely told law enforcement he misused her credit card and rang up roughly $800,000 in fraudulent charges in 2015 and 2016.

But Erika says she never knowingly lied to the Secret Service. Instead, she says she only spoke with investigators about concerns over certain charges after having trouble getting receipts from Chris for purchases made on her card.

She's asking the court to throw out the lawsuit in its entirety.

Chris claims the ordeal caused emotional distress and damaged both his business and reputation, and he's seeking around $18 million in damages.