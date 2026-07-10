'RHOC' Jennifer Pedranti's Son Investigated For Starting Brush Fire

"The Real Housewives of Orange County" star Jennifer Pedranti's son was questioned by fire officials after he and his friends ignited a massive brush fire ... TMZ has learned.

A rep for the Orange County Fire Authority tells TMZ ... "Three minors were interviewed as part of the investigation."

Play video content Video: Video Shows OC Fire Department Putting Out Brush Fire Orange County Fire Authority

We're told the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

As TMZ first reported, Jennifer admitted on Thursday that one of her sons had a role in a fire that broke out in Ladera Ranch.

The 'RHOC' star wrote, "My ex-husband and myself take this very serious. This behavior is unacceptable and we are deeply sorry to our community. This is a tough learning moment for our son and our family."

She said she was thankful that nobody was hurt and no property was damaged ...and added there were no arrests, but "consequences for actions are being put in place."

Jennifer said her son would be enrolling in a fire safety course to make "sure a mistake like this never happens again."