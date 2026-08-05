Bella Thorne Says She Can Smoke As Much Weed As Snoop Dogg

Play video content Video: Bella Thorne Thinks She Can Hang With Snoop Dogg Call Her Daddy

Bella Thorne says she doesn't need to step out of the blunt rotation when hanging with Snoop Dogg ... claiming she can go toke for toke with the Doggfather!

The actress appeared on Alex Cooper's "Call Her Daddy" podcast in an episode published Wednesday ... and Alex asked Bella about some of her harder partying days.

Bella says she was in her music era at the time ... having fun, hanging with music producers and more cool people -- including Snoop.

Alex asks if the rumor is true that she can hold her green as well as the rap legend ... and she says it's the truth -- she really can smoke tree with the Top Dogg.

Bella says she's even been on Snoop's bus ... which, as you can imagine, has just as much weed smoke as oxygen.