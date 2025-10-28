Inside Bella Thorne's Spooky-Hot 28th Bday Party ... Paris Hilton, More Stars!

Bella Thorne's 28th birthday party was nothing short of booze, babes, and a good ole' time -- the Hollywood actress tied up in a corset, lookin' like a dime!

Other celebs, like Paris Hilton, showed out in their hottest costumes at The Fleur Room -- a reservation-only cocktail lounge in West Hollywood.

Hilton sandwiched herself between English personality Vas J Morgan and actor Michael Braun. The cool mom swapped out her famous blonde 'do for a brunette's night out on the town... "That's hot!"

Thorne cozied up to her man, Mark Emms -- who sported a double-breasted suit. The duo met at Cara Delevingne's bday party in Ibiza back in 2022, and he popped the question a year later.