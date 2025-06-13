Amelia Gray Flaunts Bikini Bod for Birthday Celebrations!

We hit you hard this morning with Amelia Gray Hamlin's hot shots, but she just shared the BTS shenanigans that went down during her 24th birthday celebration, and this model with the rockin' bod is "livin' the dream life" ... her words, not ours!

Aside from parading her runway bod all over the Cayman Islands, Amelia captioned her Instagram post, "Burfdayyyyy!!!!!🎀🪄💕🩷🤭 more lifeeeeee!!!! I love my life so much it hurts! Crying at how lucky I am… can’t believe this is my life. I love you I love you I love you universe !!!!!!! 💕💕💞🎀🩷🪄🪄🪄 living my dream life !!! Wouldn’t exchange it for the world !!!! 😚🥲🪄🪄💞🩷."

Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin must be proud of their two daughters -- Delilah Belle and Amelia Gray -- scorin' the front covers of every magazine under the sun!

In addition to big sis taggin' along, Amelia rallied her friends and flew on a private jet ... must be nice!