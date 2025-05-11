Sabrina Carpenter Hottest Shots For Her 26th Birthday
Sabrina Carpenter 'Please Please Please' Check Out My Hot Shots ... Best Pics for 26th Bday!!!
Sabrina Carpenter's hot shots are sure to wake anyone up like a cup of espresso ... and, we've got your Carpenter Caffeine fix with these birthday hot shots!
The singer-songwriter turned 26 on Sunday ... and, whether she's flaunting her bod in lingerie or snuggled up in a parka and earmuffs, she's always got her fans saying 'please please please' post more!
Check out this pic of SC -- sparking in a glittering red gown -- pretending to be passed out on this chair ... even her sleepwear is stylish.
And, in this snap, Sabrina's pulling a sort of a reverse-mullet with her fashion ... looking business-like in a big gray trench coat on her back -- while revealing her bra, underwear and the whole dang party in the front.
Sabrina's also not opposed to a more natural glamor shot ... letting the sun bathe her in a warm glow on the sprawling green in this intimate pic.
Carpenter's earth-shattering album "Short n' Sweet" came out just last year ... but, we know fans are chomping at the bit to hear more from the star -- and, we'll have to wait and see if she's heads back to the studio soon.
We know Sabrina always brings the "Bed Chem" to her relationships ... but, hopefully she's feeling some "Birthday Chem" on her big day too!