Sabrina Carpenter Hottest Shots For Her 26th Birthday

'Please Please Please' Check Out My Hot Shots ...

Sabrina Carpenter's hot shots are sure to wake anyone up like a cup of espresso ... and, we've got your Carpenter Caffeine fix with these birthday hot shots!

The singer-songwriter turned 26 on Sunday ... and, whether she's flaunting her bod in lingerie or snuggled up in a parka and earmuffs, she's always got her fans saying 'please please please' post more!

Check out this pic of SC -- sparking in a glittering red gown -- pretending to be passed out on this chair ... even her sleepwear is stylish.

And, in this snap, Sabrina's pulling a sort of a reverse-mullet with her fashion ... looking business-like in a big gray trench coat on her back -- while revealing her bra, underwear and the whole dang party in the front.

Sabrina's also not opposed to a more natural glamor shot ... letting the sun bathe her in a warm glow on the sprawling green in this intimate pic.

Carpenter's earth-shattering album "Short n' Sweet" came out just last year ... but, we know fans are chomping at the bit to hear more from the star -- and, we'll have to wait and see if she's heads back to the studio soon.