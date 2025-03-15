Stars Sipping Espresso Martinis For National Espresso Martini Day!

Why pick between booze n' coffee when you can have both?! It's National Espresso Martini Day indeed and the trendy drink has stirred up some trouble in Hollywood ... Come pour one up with these sippin' celebs!

Sarah Michelle Gellar was a total martini vibe happily posing with her 'tini, Sabrina Carpenter had herself a brew-tiful evening with Taylor Swift and Rina Yang ... and Nick Jonas was bold n' buzzed as he cheers'd to the bean!

And, perhaps the bougiest Housewife, Heather Dubrow has pushed her go-to 'champs' to the side and in its place: a stellar espresso martini!