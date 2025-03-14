Celebrity Pies ... Slice Slice Baby!

It's Pi Day y'all, and we've whipped up some deliciousness for you to get your hands on with Hollywood's finest and tastiest pies!

Stars on a well balanced pie-et, Gwen Stefani proudly showed off her pretty pastry masterpiece and Jilly Anais was all about the pumpkin spice and makin' everything nice with her pops.

One of the OG pie makers Martha Stewart -- who is known for her 20+ pie recipes -- lined her kitchen with an array of pie delectability and picture-perfect pies.

Social media influencer Kelsey Calemine was berry excited with her baking skills -- enjoying her crafted creation and sharing a savory snap!

Don't get crusty over who gets the last piece of pie ... Check out our gallery because there's plenty to go around!