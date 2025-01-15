Guess Who This Friendly Kid Turned Into!

Before this cutie pie in her frilly top turned into one of the highest paid actresses, she was just looking up to her two acting parents and growing up in sunny Sherman Oaks, California, with big dreams of becoming a star ...

Before she got her big friendly break in Hollywood, she worked as a telemarketer, a bike messenger and a waitress ...

After her TV hairdo turned into an international hairstyle, she worked with Ben Stiller and had a pet ferret.